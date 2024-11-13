 Shocking Video: Men Flee On E-Rickshaw After Stabbing Youth Over Personal Enmity In Delhi’s Mangolpuri; Cops On Lookout
Updated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
In a shocking incident, a boy was repeatedly stabbed by three men in Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Wednesday. As per reports, the boy, identified as Deepak, was severely injured and admitted to a nearby hospital, soon after the incident, where his condition was said to be critical.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media in which the attackers can be seen fleeing on an e-rickshaw after stabbing Deepak.

Watch the video here:

Deepak was stabbed near Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. Reports suggest that men from Deepak’s neighbourhood have attacked him. Though their identity has not been revealed yet.

As per reports, the men stabbed the victim due to personal enmity between them after a quarrel which broke out earlier. 

Cops on lookout

The Delhi police are currently examining the CCTV footage to identify the suspects seen in the video.

