 Shocking Video: Mechanic Dies After Being Thrown From Rooftop By Two Unknown Bikers In UP's Muzaffarnagar
Shocking Video: Mechanic Dies After Being Thrown From Rooftop By Two Unknown Bikers In UP’s Muzaffarnagar

In a shocking video, two men were seen throwing a man from a rooftop in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Updated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 02:33 PM IST
@MdKarimDidar

In a video that has surfaced on X, two men were seen throwing a mechanic, Akbar (55), from a rooftop in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Sunday night. Akbar was a mechanic and owned a tractor repair shop near the Shamli bus stand in the area.

In the video, the two youths can be seen leaving the premises on their bike after throwing Akbar from the 1st floor.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, on Monday morning, locals saw his body a few meters away from his shop and informed his family. When the family reached the spot, they were told that the deceased was thrown from the roof of a neighbouring shop by two youths who were yet to be identified. 

Probe on

The police have sent the body for postmortem. Meanwhile, Akbar’s wife, Sajida, has filed a murder case against the two bikers seen in the video. The police have also formed two teams and efforts are also underway to nab the accused.

Reports suggest that Akbar, a resident of Dakshin Khalapar, used to run a shop in Yasin Market near Shamli bus stand for the last 30 years. 

Akbar used to work in the garage till late at night and mostly slept inside the shop. He chose not to go home even on Sunday night.

After Akbar’s body was found, his son Uvesh reached the spot with his cousins Samir and Shahzad and took the body home, assuming that he had died by falling from the shop’s roof.

Shopkeepers inform police after watching the murder on CCTV

However, when the nearby shopkeepers saw the CCTV footage they realised that it was not an accident as they saw two men throwing Akbar from the roof. Without any delay, the shopkeepers informed the police which then started an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, a team of police also reached Akbar’s home where his family members were preparing to take the body for burial. The police informed the family about the CCTV footage and asked to send the body for postmortem. 

Though it is not clear yet why the men threw Akbar from the roof, as the investigation into the matter will unfold more details would emerge. However, as it stands, it seems that the murder is a fallout of a past enmity. 

