Shocking VIDEO: Huge Crane Slips & Falls On Building Nearby During Surat Metro Construction Work In Gujarat | X

Surat: In a shocking incident which came to the fore from Surat in Gujarat, a huge crane fell on a bungalow which was situated near the Surat Metro construction work site. A video of the horrific incident has surfaced on the internet and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the crane is resting on the bungalow on which it fell.

As per reports, the crane which was being used on the metro construction site fell on the nearby bungalow while it was being used to erect a pillar on the construction site.

There are no reports of any casualties into the incident. However, the incident has caused major damages to the bungalow and the crane has also suffered damages in the accident. The incident occurred near the Tapovan Circle in the Nana Varachha area of Surat when the hydraulic machine was being lifted with the help of the crane to place on a pillar. Suddenly, the crane slipped and the hydraulic machine fell on the bungalow nearby.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Luckily, there was no one present in the residential building at the time of the incident due to which no loss of life was reported in the incident. The residents were panicked on hearing the loud noise of the crane being falling on the building. The locals evacuated their buildings and came out running from their apartments on hearing the loud noise.

The Divisional Officer told ANI that they received a call that a crane has fallen onto a building during the metro construction work in the area. He further told that they were erecting an object using the crane and a portion of the crane fell on the building during the process. He also claimed that no life was lost in the incident and no one resides in the building on which the crane fell as it has already been sold.