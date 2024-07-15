Shocking Video: Drunk Man Tied To Tree & Beaten Up By Women After Trying To Attack Children With Blade In UP's Amroha

X

A drunk man was tied to a tree and beaten up when he tried to attack the children of his estranged family members with a blade in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.

A purported video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, shows the man being tied to a tree and threatened by women around him as he pleads for mercy.

Soon after the video went viral, police reached the village, rescued the man from his family members, and took three of them into custody.

As per reports, the man seen in the video is a drug addict who was thrown out of his home after his nuisance reached its peak, including hitting his wife during one of his usual drunk episodes. However, the young man continues to trouble his family members whenever he gets drunk and enraged.

According to the villagers, the man has become dangerous, attacking whoever he sees either with a brick or a blade. Last Saturday, the man tried to attack the children of his own family with a blade. When family members tried to shun him away, he did not leave. Instead, he sat outside the house and started cutting himself with a blade. Villagers say that the attacker has reached a stage where it appears he has lost all sense and could harm anyone he feels he could overpower.

On Saturday, after he was done cutting himself, villagers said that he started hitting his head with a brick. Knowing how dangerous it gets when the man is drunk, villagers said that nobody bothered to intervene and stop him.

However, before he could take his life, his family members decided to stop him and tie him to a tree until help could arrive. Meanwhile, someone took a video of the man and posted it on X.

Police started investigating the matter as soon as they saw the video circulating on social media. According to reports, a police officer informed that a woman from the man's family, along with her son and daughter, had been arrested and booked under relevant sections.