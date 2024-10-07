Shocking Video: Biker Crushed To Death Under Truck Loaded With Empty Gas Cylinders On Highway In UP’s Maharajganj

@ManojSh28986262

In a tragic incident, a biker lost his life on the spot after being hit by a truck loaded with empty gas cylinders on a highway near Mohanpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj.

A purported video of the incident that surfaced on X showed the exact moment when the biker was crushed under the truck.

As per news reports, Sinduria police reached the spot after receiving information about the fatal accident from locals who rushed to assist the victim.

Reports suggest that the police have taken the body in their custody and sent it for postmortem report.

Police have registered a case in the matter and the driver of the truck has been arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Tauqeer, a resident of Ganeshpur village of Bhitauli police station area.

At the time of the accident, the truck was loaded with empty gas cylinders and was going from Sinduria to Shikarpur.

Man kills nephew over money dispute in Banda

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a man allegedly shot dead his nephew over money money-related dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Tilausa village of Kamasin area on late Sunday when Devicharan Gupta in an inebriated state shot his nephew Jitendra (30) alias Kallu with his licensed gun, Kamasin Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Maurya said.

Gupta fled from the spot after the incident and efforts are underway to nab him, Maurya said.

According to the SHO, Jitendra was sentenced to seven years in prison by the court for killing his wife and was released on bail from the High Court six months ago.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused and an investigation is launched in the matter, he added.