 Shocking Video: Angry Rickshaw Driver Attacks BRS Leader’s Husband With Hammer Over Land Dispute In Telangana’s Nizamabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaShocking Video: Angry Rickshaw Driver Attacks BRS Leader’s Husband With Hammer Over Land Dispute In Telangana’s Nizamabad

Shocking Video: Angry Rickshaw Driver Attacks BRS Leader’s Husband With Hammer Over Land Dispute In Telangana’s Nizamabad

The attacker, identified as Shaik Rasool, admitted in a self-released video that he assaulted Chandrasekhar following a long-standing land dispute.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
@MeghUpdates

In a video that surfaced on social media, a rickshaw driver was seen brutally attacking Dandu Chandrasekhar, husband of former Nizamabad Municipality Mayor and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Dandu Neethu Kiran, with a hammer. 

As per reports, the incident took place at a local corporator's office in Nizamabad on Monday, leaving Chandrasekhar with severe head injuries. He was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Watch the video here:

The attacker, identified as Shaik Rasool, admitted in a self-released video that he assaulted Chandrasekhar following a long-standing land dispute.

FPJ Shorts
Not Designed For Indian Conditions? IndiGo's Airbus A321neo Fails To Accommodate; Passenger Complains Of Not Being Able To Charge Phone
Not Designed For Indian Conditions? IndiGo's Airbus A321neo Fails To Accommodate; Passenger Complains Of Not Being Able To Charge Phone
World Children's Day 2024: Why Is It Celebrated On November 20? Know This Year's Theme And Significance
World Children's Day 2024: Why Is It Celebrated On November 20? Know This Year's Theme And Significance
Mallikarjun Kharge Will Send Letter To President Droupadi Murmu Regarding Current Situation In Manipur: Congress' Jairam Ramesh
Mallikarjun Kharge Will Send Letter To President Droupadi Murmu Regarding Current Situation In Manipur: Congress' Jairam Ramesh
Diljit Dosanjh Playfully Calls Out Fans For Watching His Concert For Free From Ahmedabad Hotel Balcony: 'Game Kar Gaye' (VIDEO)
Diljit Dosanjh Playfully Calls Out Fans For Watching His Concert For Free From Ahmedabad Hotel Balcony: 'Game Kar Gaye' (VIDEO)

Rasool alleged that Chandrasekhar and his associates had encroached on his property and were demanding Rs. 2 lakh from him. He claimed that repeated requests to release his land had gone unanswered and that he was met with threats instead.

“Chandrasekhar and his followers have been occupying my land for three years. Despite my pleas, they refused to return it and kept threatening me,” Rasool stated in the video. He alleged that a man named Gopal, reportedly a follower of Chandrasekhar, was operating a gang to take over people’s properties.

Watch the video here:

Read Also
Telangana: Bus Driver Caught Stealing Gold From Passenger’s Bag In Nizamabad; Dismissed From Duty...
article-image

Explaining his actions, Rasool said he had approached Chandrasekhar to resolve the issue peacefully but was insulted, which provoked the attack. “In a fit of rage, I struck him. If I hadn’t defended myself, I feared his men would have killed me,” Rasool added.  

As per reports, a case has been registered against Shaik Rasool, and an investigation into the incident is underway. The police are also examining the claims made by Rasool in the video about the alleged land encroachment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mallikarjun Kharge Will Send Letter To President Droupadi Murmu Regarding Current Situation In...

Mallikarjun Kharge Will Send Letter To President Droupadi Murmu Regarding Current Situation In...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Confident Of BJP's Victory In Maharashtra & Jharkhand Assembly...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Confident Of BJP's Victory In Maharashtra & Jharkhand Assembly...

Shocking Video: Angry Rickshaw Driver Attacks BRS Leader’s Husband With Hammer Over Land Dispute...

Shocking Video: Angry Rickshaw Driver Attacks BRS Leader’s Husband With Hammer Over Land Dispute...

Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Highlights 70% Drop In Violence In J&K, North-East & Naxals...

Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Highlights 70% Drop In Violence In J&K, North-East & Naxals...

Bizarre 'Dhoodh Cola' Video: Kolkata Dhaba Serves Milk By Adding Thums Up To It; Netizens Surprising...

Bizarre 'Dhoodh Cola' Video: Kolkata Dhaba Serves Milk By Adding Thums Up To It; Netizens Surprising...