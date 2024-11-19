Shocking Video: Angry Rickshaw Driver Attacks BRS Leader’s Husband With Hammer Over Land Dispute In Telangana’s Nizamabad

@MeghUpdates

In a video that surfaced on social media, a rickshaw driver was seen brutally attacking Dandu Chandrasekhar, husband of former Nizamabad Municipality Mayor and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Dandu Neethu Kiran, with a hammer.

As per reports, the incident took place at a local corporator's office in Nizamabad on Monday, leaving Chandrasekhar with severe head injuries. He was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The attacker, identified as Shaik Rasool, admitted in a self-released video that he assaulted Chandrasekhar following a long-standing land dispute.

Rasool alleged that Chandrasekhar and his associates had encroached on his property and were demanding Rs. 2 lakh from him. He claimed that repeated requests to release his land had gone unanswered and that he was met with threats instead.

“Chandrasekhar and his followers have been occupying my land for three years. Despite my pleas, they refused to return it and kept threatening me,” Rasool stated in the video. He alleged that a man named Gopal, reportedly a follower of Chandrasekhar, was operating a gang to take over people’s properties.

Explaining his actions, Rasool said he had approached Chandrasekhar to resolve the issue peacefully but was insulted, which provoked the attack. “In a fit of rage, I struck him. If I hadn’t defended myself, I feared his men would have killed me,” Rasool added.

As per reports, a case has been registered against Shaik Rasool, and an investigation into the incident is underway. The police are also examining the claims made by Rasool in the video about the alleged land encroachment.