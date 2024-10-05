 Shocking Video: After 22-Year Wait, Son Buys Pickup Truck On Loan To Mow Down Father's Murderer In Ahmedabad
A 30-year-old man ran over his father's killer in Ahmedabad’s Bodakdev after waiting 22 years for the right moment

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 04:16 PM IST
@Ourahmedabad1

In a shocking incident of long-standing revenge, a 30-year-old man ran over his father's killer in Ahmedabad’s Bodakdev after waiting 22 years for the right moment. 

The accused, identified as Gopal Singh Bhati, was only eight years old when his father was killed similarly.

The victim, 50-year-old Nakhat Singh Bhati, originally from Jaisalmer was employed as a security guard in Thaltej. On Tuesday afternoon, while riding his bicycle, Nakhat was run over by a pickup truck driven by Gopal, in what initially appeared to be a fatal accident. However, further investigation revealed it was a premeditated act of revenge.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing Bhati mowing down his father's killer from behind in broad daylight.

Watch the video here:

According to the police, Gopal's father, Hari Singh Bhati, was crushed to death by a truck in 2002 in Jaisalmer, an act for which Nakhat and his four brothers were convicted. 

They were sentenced to seven years in prison for the murder.

Gopal reportedly bought the pickup truck for Rs 8 lakh just a week before the incident. He paid Rs 1.25 lakh as a down payment and took a bank loan for the remaining amount. 

Accused does recce before planning murder

Evidence from Gopal's mobile records indicated that he had visited Nakhat’s residence several times in the previous week, suggesting he had been planning the attack.

On Tuesday, after running over Nakhat, Gopal attempted to flee but was apprehended by the police not far from the crime scene.

He was initially charged with causing death by negligent driving but is now facing charges of murder.

Gopal has been handed over to the Bodakdev police, where a formal case of murder will be registered against him.

