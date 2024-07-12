Shocking Video: 3 Youths Electrocuted During Muharram Procession In UP’s Gwaltoli

X

Three people were electrocuted on Thursday in UP’s Gwaltoli during a Muharram procession when a 35-foot tall Alam they were carrying came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire near Swing Park.

As per reports, one of the men was declared dead on arrival at Ursula Hospital by the police, while two were severely injured and are currently receiving treatment.

In the purported video of the incident, the tragic scene unfolds with the youths being electrocuted. As soon as they collapsed on the road, bystanders quickly rushed to their aid.

The incident caused outrage among the families and locals, who accused KESCO (Kanpur Electricity Supply Company) of negligence, creating a commotion. Police and administrative officials arrived at the scene and assured the crowd of taking action and providing compensation, eventually calming the situation.

Mohammad Shahid, a resident of Benajhabar, has a family comprising his wife Farzana and three sons, Rashid, Sajid, and 19-year-old Mohammad Saif. On Thursday, a Muharram procession was to start from Gwaltoli's Swing Park. Many people, including Benajhabar resident Rehan and Gwaltoli resident Ishan, gathered to join the procession.

Saif, Rehan, and Ishan were carrying the Alam, which had an iron rod. During the procession, the crescent moon symbol on top of the 35-foot Alam touched the high-tension line, causing Saif, Rehan, and Ishan to be electrocuted. They fell to the ground, writhing in pain.

The incident created chaos, and the accompanying police took the three to Ursula Hospital, where doctors declared Saif dead. A large number of locals and family members gathered at the hospital and accused KESCO of negligence, leading to a commotion.

After receiving the news, officials arrived with their forces and pacified the crowd. The family demanded compensation of five lakh rupees. The officials assured them of compensation from the administration and promised all possible assistance to the family, following which the body was sent for post-mortem. The post-mortem was conducted the same night.