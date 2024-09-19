Shocking Video: 2 Youths Dead As Speeding Car Rams Into Stationary Crane In Lucknow

@satishjourno91

A tragic accident occurred in the Madiyanv area of Lucknow early Tuesday morning when a speeding car collided with a stationary crane on the roadside, claiming the lives of two young men.

As per reports, the incident, which took place at around 2:30 a.m. has raised concerns over both road safety and negligence on the part of the crane's owner.

The CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced on social media showing the exact moment when the speeding car hit the crane.

लखनऊ मड़ियांव क्षेत्र में क्रेन से होंडा सिटी कार के टकराने का मामला



भीषण हादसे में दो दोस्त नवीन और सौरभ की गई थी जान ।



भीषण हादसे का सीसीटीवी फुटेज आया सामने ।



नवीन रिटायर्ड एसडीएम का बेटा था pic.twitter.com/3sVKssLTMf — Satish Singh (@satishjourno91) September 19, 2024

The victims, identified as Naveen (27), son of Ashok Kumar, a retired SDM from Chapta Ajitmal Auraiya, and Saurabh (28), from Phoolpur Auraiya, were on their way to Lucknow from Sitapur when their vehicle lost control near Madiyanv Khadri and crashed into the parked crane.

Despite the airbags deploying upon impact, both men were trapped inside the severely damaged car for nearly an hour before passersby and emergency responders managed to extract them. They were rushed to the trauma center, but both succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The police, who arrived at the scene following the accident, have also come under scrutiny for not addressing the improperly parked crane earlier. The car, reportedly traveling at a high speed, was almost completely destroyed in the front after the collision.

Saurabh's father, a police officer stationed in Ayodhya, and his three sisters were devastated by the news of his death. His uncle, Shivkumar, a former BDC member, expressed shock and grief over the loss of his nephew. Meanwhile, Naveen's father, Ashok Kumar, had recently retired, and the family is left mourning the untimely death of their son.