Shocking superstition: Disabled kids buried in garbage during solar eclipse in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Eight children were buried neck-deep in garbage and mud during the solar eclipse on Thursday in some villages in Kalaburgi district of north Karnataka. These children were buried as the locals believe that such a ritual could cure their physical and skin ailments. Now, some orthopaedic surgeons and skin specialists have come forward to treat these children.

The incident shook the IT city and Karnataka and the district commissioner has also ordered for a full report in connection with the case.

The physically challenged kids and some with skin ailments belonging to the 4-11 age group were buried at 8 am, minutes before the solar eclipse started. Something that is reallysurprising is that the parents stood guard.

Eventually, after an hour, unable to bear the heat and torture, the kids began to cry. Showing some sympathy, two parents took their kids out of the muck. But others had to stay put till officials came to the spot and ‘dug’ them out.