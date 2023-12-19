Shocking Murder Caught On Camera: Man Stabbed To Death By 7 People In Hyderabad (Watch Video)

murder caught on camera | @KP_Aashish

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, a chilling murder was caught on CCTV. The video has captured the barbaric murder of a man. The victim can be seen being brutally stabbed to death by around half a dozen attackers under IS Sadan Police Station Limits in Hyderabad.

A 36-year-old man was brutally killed by a group of unknown miscreants in Hyderabad. The incident took place near a school under Sadan police station limits. A video of the gruesome murder that was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area has surfaced.

Incident reported on December 10th

As per media reports, the accused allegedly attacked the man, identified as Mohd Tariq Ali Quadri, on December 10 at around 3 am. There are also reports that the victim was allegedly involved in the murder of Maruthi Nayeem who was a property offender, in May 2012.

The victim was an AIMIM party worker

There are also reports that the victim who was brutally killed by the assailants worked as a party worker Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM party in Hyderabad.

Attacked the victim with the sharp weapon multiple times

A group of seven people were reportedly involved in the murder who attacked the victim with the sharp weapon multiple times. They attacked the victim with daggers and sickles near the Vikas High School.

The police reached the spot where he was killed

The police reached the spot where he was killed and took the dead body of the victim into their custody. The Police sent the dead body of the victim to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered in connection with the matter

A case has been registered in connection with the matter and the police have initiated a probe into the matter. There are reports that the victim died due to excessive loss of blood after being brutally attacked by the assailants.

Police examining the CCTV footage

The Police said that they are examining the CCTV footage to identify and nab the accused. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.