Shocking! Bengaluru Man Locks Pet Dog In Car, Leaves It Gasping For Breath At Kempegowda International Airport; Rescued By CISF

Animal cruelty | Representative image

Bengaluru: In a shocking case reported from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) earlier this week, a 41-year-old man abandoned his pet dog at the parking space of the Bengaluru airport while he continued unregretfully towards his flight. Without any concern for the animal, identified as Vikram Ramdass Lingeshwar left the dog inside the car, rolled up the windows, and exited the premises, leaving it gasping for breath to survive.

Dog mercilessly locked & left behind

The flyer, who had a ticket for an 8.50 pm flight to Coimbatore via Mumbai, parked his black Fiat around 4 pm along with the doggo locked inside. It was around six in the evening that the authorities found the dog mercilessly left there suffocating and bleeding from its nose.

Rescued and sent to shelter

Visuals of the Great Dane 'Rivan' left in the car; (later) rescued and treated at the shelter | Twitter (X): S Lalitha

The pet dog, a Great Dane, was reportedly rescued by CISF officials who received a call about an unattended car parked in the wrong parking lane. They broke the car window and saved its life, and later sent the animal to a shelter for further care.

Case of animal cruelty filed

Vikram was booked for animal cruelty and a case was filed under IPC 429 (killing and maiming cattle) and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960. The passenger was taken to the police station for necessary action against him. Later, was sent out on bail with investigations underway.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)