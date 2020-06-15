Shocking! Kannada man fires shots in the air after tenant fails to pay rent

In a shocking incident, a Karnataka man fired multiple shots in the air after his tenants were allegedly unable to pay the rent in Belagavi district’s Chikkodi.
The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident took place at Chikkodi area of Belgaum district in Karnataka. According to news agency ANI, the person was later taken into custody by the police.
In the video, a man, with a gun in his hand, can be seen shouting at another person. Later, he fires the gun in the air.
Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter and expressed what they felt about it. One user said, "Shame on such people, they must be arrested under Criminal act."
Here’s what netizens had to say:
Earlier on June 7, a man, along with his two sons, allegedly killed his brother-in-law by firing at him indiscriminately in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district.
The incident took place in Krishna Vihar colony when Rajkumar and his two sons -- Kalash and Harsh -- allegedly killed their relative Akash alias Bobby (28). All the three accused have been arrested.
