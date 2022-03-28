Shocking! GRP personnel gets dizzy on railway platform, dies by train accident in Agra

A Government Railway Police constable, standing on a platform with a goods train passing by it, was crushed to death after falling on the tracks while apparently feeling dizzy and collapsing, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Raja Ki Mandi railway station on Saturday night where Constable Ringal Kumar was posted, GRP Public Relation Officer Sachin Kaushik said.

A CCTV video of the incident that surfaced on Sunday showed the constable standing on the platform almost five to six ft away from the edge of the platform with a goods train passing by it.

But then, the constable is suddenly seen apparently feeling dizzy and collapsing and falling on to the railway tracks. He was crushed to death under the wheels of the slow-moving train, GRP PRO Kaushik said. He said the 34-year-old constable belonged to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and is survived by his wife and a one-month-old daughter.

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:33 PM IST