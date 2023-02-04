Shocking! Drunk ASI caught stripping on camera, flashes private parts outside Amritsar DC Office; netizens say 'suspend him'

Screengrabs from the viral video |

In an extremely bizarre incident, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), who was believed to be under the influence of alcohol, stripped off his pants and began shouting insults in front of the camera outside of the DC Office in Amritsar. According to accounts, the ASI had been assigned to provide security at the office and members of the public became aware of his state after observing that he was struggling to remain upright. When members of the public began filming his apparent drunkenness, the ASI launched into a verbal assault and proceeded to remove his pants, exposing himself. The events at the Amritsar DC Office involving the ASI have been widely shared on social media, causing disbelief and shock among those who have seen the video.

(Warning: Video contains abusive language and vulgarity)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ASI arrested after video goes viral, police to carry departmental probe

Assistant Sub-Inspector Surinder Singh has been identified as the individual responsible for the bizarre incident at the DC Office in Amritsar. An internal investigation has been initiated against him. In the footage, Surinder is seen struggling to maintain his balance, and he eventually strips off his pants in front of the camera. Despite being stationed outside the DC Office, he proceeded to loudly hurl insults at those around him. It has been reported that Surinder was taken into custody and his condition improved, claiming that he had consumed alcohol provided by visiting relatives. The video of the event quickly spread on social media, leading to prompt action by the police. Upon arrest, Surinder underwent a medical examination, which confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Netizens slam the cop, demand action

A user commented, "Suspend him," after the video became widely shared.

Another user urged the Punjab Police to take strict action against the ASI.

"What's happening in Punjab? Going down day by day," said different Twitter user.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)