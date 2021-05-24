Shocking! Chennai school students, alumni allege sexual harassment by teacher

In a shocking incident, a school teacher at a premiere Chennai school has been accused of sexually harassing students. According to a report by The New Indian Express, the alleged incident came to light after several students and alumni from the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan group in Tamil Nadu's Chennai took to social media and accused one of their teachers of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

As per the report, many students and alumni of the school took to social media to call out the teacher of Accountancy and Business Studies, for interacting with students with sexual intent.

The posts of the students have gone viral on social media, with more students coming forward to share their harrowing experiences.

Meanwhile, alumni of PSBB have written a letter to the management, demanding action against the teacher. The alumni demanded that the teacher be immediately suspended pending investigation of the allegations.

Padma Sheshadri Bala Bhavan School has released a statement saying the school has "zero tolerance" against behaviour that harms the physical, emotional and psychological well-being of its students. The school rebuffed allegations of inaction against the accused teacher, saying that "the management has not come across any such complaints (against the teacher) in the past."

Meanwhile, the Dean, Director and Correspondent of PSBB group of schools, Sheela Rajendra, told The New Indian Express that PSBB is in the process of filing a police complaint.

Two Lok Sabha members belonging to DMK have demanded probe into the sexual harassment complaints against a teacher of the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan School.

Reacting to the incident, DMK MP Kanimozhi said on Twitter: "The sexual harassment allegations against a commerce teacher in PSBB School, Chennai have been shocking. An inquiry should be conducted and action must be taken against those who are involved including school authorities who failed to act against the complaints from students. I promise to take this to the concerned authorities."