Shocking! Boy drowned 8 years ago returns to his village in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri: Report

A 13-year-old boy, who 'died' by drowning in a canal eight years ago, in 2013, has returned to his village in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, but in another boy's body, a report by India Today said.

Rohit Kumar, the thirteen-year-old son of Pramod Kumar from Nagla Salehi village in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, had died on May 4, 2013, from drowning in a canal near Kanpur while taking a bath.

On August 19, Chandraveer alias Chotu, son of Ramnaresh Shankhwar, a resident of the nearby village, Nagla Amar Singh, came to Pramod Kumar and said he was his son Rohit in previous life.

He claimed he had a rebirth and identified Pramod and Usha Devi as his parents. On meeting his 'previous' family, Chandraveer, started narrating stories from his previous life. Veer also identified his sister.





Meanwhile, when Subhash Chandra Yadav, the headmaster of the village's former secondary school, stopped by, Chandraveer immediately identified him and touched his feet and said, "This is Subhash, sir," reported AajTak.



Villagers took Chandraveer to the same school where Rohit studied earlier. Teachers asked him questions that Rohit could have answered. Surprisingly, Chandraveer answered them correctly, according to the report.



Chandraveer's father Shankhwar said his son would always talk about reincarnation since childhood and insisted on coming to Nagla Salehi.

They feared losing him and avoided bringing him to the village. Eventually, he said he felt helpless before the child's insistence and took him to Pramod's house.





Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 05:59 PM IST