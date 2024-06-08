Shocking! BJP Supporter Chops Off Finger & Offers It At Temple In Chhattisgarh To Pay Gratitude After NDA Victory

X

Balrampur: In a shocking incident that has surfaced in Chhattisgarh, a BJP supporter who had earlier prayed for BJP Victory in the state during the Lok Sabha Elections chopped his finger at a temple in Balrampur. The incident was reported in June 4, when the counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 took place and the verdict for the mega battle was declared.

The BJP supporter aged 30 years had reportedly prayed for the victory of BJP and when his wish was fulfilled, he went to the temple and offered his finger to the goddess. After the condition of the young man deteriorated, his family members admitted him to the community health center from where he was later referred to Ambikapur Medical College. However, now the condition of the young man is out of danger.

Condition of youth stable

According to an India Today report, On June 4, Durgesh Pandey, a BJP supporter, went into depression when he came to know that the Congress was leading in the initial trends of the Lok Sabha elections. He then went to the Kali temple and prayed for the BJP's victory. Later when he noticed that NDA had crossed the half way target, he was excited and he rushed to the temple and chopped off his finger to offer it to Kali mata. Unfortunately the doctors were unable to mend the damage done due to delay in treatment. However, Pandey's condition is now stable.

