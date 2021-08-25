'Shocking and unfortunate decision': Mamata Banerjee slams Modi govt for announcing National Monetisation Pipeline

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the BJP led Central government for privatization of things and also for planning to divide Bengal.

Terming National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) policy as ‘shocking’ and ‘unfortunate decision’, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that NMP is a ploy to sell all the assets of the country.

“We condemn this shocking and unfortunate decision. These assets belong to the country. It is the property of neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor the BJP party. The BJP led central government can't just sell a country’s assets according to their own choice,” said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also added that the oppositions will stand united to oppose the ‘anti-people’ decisions of the BJP government.

“Nobody has given BJP the right to sell off the assets and BJP should be ashamed of it. They are collecting money to utilize it during the election just to remain in power,” claimed Mamata.

It is pertinent to mention that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that will look to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways.

Meanwhile, talking to Twitter West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, “While maintaining fiscal deficit, Modi government's welfare schemes have been run at an unprecedented level. The NMP will further help in fulfilling the needs of the man standing on the last step of society.”

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 10:45 PM IST