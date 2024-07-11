 Shocking: 12-Year-Old Boy Brutally Beaten After Refusing to Bring Alcohol For Goons In UP's Unnao
In a similar incident, a young man was thrown down from the roof after he refused the bullies to drink alcohol on his roof in Madanganj area of Lucknow. The incident was reported in May this year.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
A shocking incident has come to light from Ruri Saadikpur Village under the Behata Mujavar Police Station area in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. The village bullies brutally beat up a 12-year-old boy after he allegedly refused to bring alcohol for them.

According to reports, after the incident, the victim was rushed to a Community Health Center (CHC) in an unconscious state, from where he was referred to the district hospital.

A video of the boy has surfaced online, in which he can be seen lying on a hospital stretcher. He appears to be in shock after the assault and is shivering from pain, as shown in the video.

Many social media users have shared the video of the boy and tagged the Uttar Pradesh Police and Unnao Police, urging them to take cognizance of the matter and to act against the perpetrators.

