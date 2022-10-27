Shocker from UP! Man films wife trying to hang herself, doesn't save her; shares video with her family | Representative pic

In a strange and horrifying incident that occured in Uttar Pradesh, a husband recorded his wife trying to hang herself and later showed the video to her family after she committed suicide.

Shobita Gupta and Sanjay had been married for four years.

The video shot by Sanjay Gupta allegedly shows Shobita attempting to hang herself from the fan above her bed while tying the noose a rope around her neck.

Even when she appears to be on the verge of doing something drastic, Sanjay Gupta never makes an attempt to stop her. He can be heard stating: "Great. This is your mindset. You have a very poor mindset." After this, Shobita takes off the noose. However, it is not known what happened after this.

Read Also Mumbai cops give CPR to save man; tried to die by suicide over domestic dispute

Father claims that Sanjay showed us the video of her trying to kill herself

Raj Kishore Gupta, the father of Shobita, claims that his son-in-law called him on Tuesday to inform him that she had killed herself.

Sanjay Gupta appeared to be performing CPR as her body lay on the bed when her family members arrived at her house in a hurry.

Sanjay Gupta claimed that he had saved her on her first attempt and showed his in-laws the video he had recorded.

"We saw him pumping her chest instead of taking her to the hospital. He (Sanjay) showed us a video saying she had tried to attempt suicide earlier too," Raj Kishore Gupta was quoted by NDTV.

Shobita was later rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead.

Suicide help line |