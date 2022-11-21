e-Paper Get App
Shocker from Ayodhya: Stray dogs gouge out eyes from unattended dead body inside government hospital

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 08:56 AM IST
article-image
Stray Dog/ Representative pic | File
Ayodhya: In a shocking incident, a pack of stray dogs gouged out eyes from a human body at a government hospital of Ayodhya.

The body was lying unattended on the hospital's premises.

A viral video showed the corpse lying near a wall in a ward.

Locals claimed that the people chased away the dogs and informed the police and the hospital administration.

Chief medical officer of Ayodhya, Ajay Kumar Raja, admitted that the incident did happen in the hospital.

"I was told that the deceased was mentally challenged and used to roam on the hospital's premises," he added.

C.B.N. Tripathi, chief medical superintendent (CMS) of Ayodhya district hospital he said that the "person had left the ward few days ago".

