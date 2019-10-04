Shocker: As nation celebrates Bapu, Mahatma Gandhi's poster vandalised in MP's Bapu Bhavan

The Madhya Pradesh police registered a first informant complaint against unidentified people for vandalizing Gandhi’s poster and stealing his remains from a museum in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh.

On the 2nd of October, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Hindustan Times reported the incident and the filing of the complaint. Another news outlet, News 18, also reported the theft of Bapu’s remains stored in a copper urn inside Bapu Bhavan.

Shiv Kumar Verma, the Rewa Additional Superintendent of Police informed that Congress district president Gurmeet Singh Mangu initiated the complaint. The complaint was lodged saying some anti-social elements have defaced Gandhi’s poster. The superintendent also added saying the word traitor in Hindi ‘Rashtra Dohi’ was scribbled in green ink on the poster.

The complaint registered at theBichhiya police station is under section 295 or injuring for defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class of the Indian Penal Code. The police in-charge at the same station mentioned that the attack of vandalism was preplanned.

He added, “We have deployed additional force in the area and also warned people not to take law in their hands,”.

Gurmeet Singh told The Wire, “Gandhi’s ideology has been shamed again. This unlawful act must have been done by the followers of Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse. This madness must stop.”.