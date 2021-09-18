Shocked by loss of young lives: PM Narendra Modi after drowning incident in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a drowning incident in Jharkhand.

Seven girls aged between 12 and 20 years drowned in a pond at a village in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday during 'Karma Puja' festivities, a senior official said.

Modi said, "Shocked by the loss of young lives due to drowning in Latehar district, Jharkhand. In this hour of sadness, condolences to the bereaved families." The tragedy occurred at Bukru village under Shregada within Balumath police station limits when the girls had gone to the pond for the immersion after Karma Puja, a major festival in Jharkhand.

The incidents took place at Bukru village under Shregada and another village under Shibla Panchayat in the district when they had gone to a pond for immersion after Karma Puja, a major festival in Jharkhand, Deputy Commissioner Abu Imran said.

The Deputy Development Commissioner of the district, Shekhar Verma has been asked to hold an inquiry into the drowning of the seven girls aged between 12 and 20 years at Bukru, Imran said.

Shocked by the loss of young lives due to drowning in Latehar district, Jharkhand. In this hour of sadness, condolences to the bereaved families: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 18, 2021

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren too expressed shock over the incident.

Commissioner, Palamu Range, Jatashankar Choudhary said the incident occured during immersion of the 'Karam dali' and the bodies of the girls, who drowned while trying to save each other, were sent to the Latehar district hospital.

As soon as the news about the tragedy spread, the festivities gave way to mourning, and wails of distraught family members could be heard at many homes outside which sullen crowds collected.

Those dead included three sisters - Rekha Kumar (18), Reena Kumari (16) and Lakshmi Kumari (12), daughters of Aklu Ganjhu.

The others were identified as - Sushma Kumari (12) daughter of Charan Ganjhu, Pinky Kumari (18) daughter of Jagan Ganjhu, Sunita Kumari (20) daugher of Fifa Ganjhu, Basanti Kumari (12) daughter of Laldeo Ganjhu and Suraj (10) son of Yashwant Vishwakarma.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 09:51 PM IST