Shivraj Singh Chouhan dials Yogi Adityanath after gangster Vikas Dubey held in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minsiter Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke with his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath after the arrest of Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey.
"I spoke with Chief Minister of U.P. @myogiadityanath. Further legal action will be taken soon. Madhya Pradesh Police will hand over Vikas Dubey to Uttar Pradesh Police," Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.
Vikas Dubey was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday. It is learned that Dubey had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Mahakaal Temple. He was identified by the security guards at the temple, who informed the police. Meanwhile, Chouhan congratulated Ujjain police for the arrest of Vikas Dubey. "Congratulations to the Ujjain police for the arrest of Vikas Dubey," he said.
"Those who feel that their sins would be atoned by coming to Mahakal temple know nothing about Mahakal. Our government is not going to spare any criminal ...," he added.
Dubey is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.
Dubey had been eluding the police since the past one week and though four dozen teams of Special Task Force and state police were chasing him, they could not nab him.
Earlier today, Bahua Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, close aides of Dubey, were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur respectively.
Whereas, Shyamu Bajpai, also an aide to Dubey, has been arrested by Chaubeypur police following an encounter. He carried a reward of Rs 25,000. Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) had gunned down Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey in Hamirpur district, earlier on Wednesday.
