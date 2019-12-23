Shivraj equates Modi to God, askes Gehlot to step down to oppose CAA

BJP national vice president and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan equated Modi to God for giving a new lease of life to minorities from Pakistan. He said all states would have to implement CAA and none can refuse to do it. Chauhan also said that discussions about NRC are going on and suggestions have been sought. This comes a day after the Prime Minister’s statement that there have been no discussions on this NRC and it was implemented in Assam on the orders of the Supreme Court. Chauhan also equated Modi to God for giving a new lease of life to persecuted minorities. “They lived in an environment of fear and instability and said that they would rather die than go back to Pakistan. Modi has come like God to them and given them a new lease of life,” he said. Chauhan was addressing a meeting of eminent citizens at the state BJP office in Jaipur on Monday.

He told the audience, “No Bill has been put up before the Parliament for NRC, nor has an Act been drafted. The NRC will also be implemented but after detailed discussions.”

Chauhan is in Rajasthan a day after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced at a well attended rally that CAA NRC would not be implemented in the state. Coming down heavily on Gehlot, Chauhan said “Gehlot is on a Constitutional post and is taking out rallies to oppose the Act. No state can refuse to implement a Law that has been passed by both houses of the Parliament. If he does not implement it, there are other options before us. He should step down from his Constitutional post if he wants to oppose,” said Chauhan.

When asked about the impact of CAA on Jharkhand Assembly elections, he said that state elections are fought on different issues and rejected that the Jharkhand elections was a litmus test for the Act.

Addressing the press at the former CM accused Congress of trying to create confusion, he said, that the BJP would hold rallies and citizens’ meets to clear the misconceptions among the people. This would be done up to Panchayat level.