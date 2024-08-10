 Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut Criticises BJP & Law System After SC Grants Bail To Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut Criticises BJP & Law System After SC Grants Bail To Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Updated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 03:04 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday reacted to the Supreme Court's bail to Manish Sisodia in the money laundering case linked to Delhi's excise policy scam.

Speaking to ANI, Raut said Manish Sisodia has got bail after 17 months. He further added that this showed how a person was put in jail by deceit and that his rights were violated.

"He was granted bail after 17 months. How a person is put in jail by deceit, and is not even allowed any bail, his rights are violated. I have also felt the same pain. The government in this country has no proper law and order. Be it Sanjay Singh or Anil Deshmukh, there are a lot of people I have seen," he said.

Further, he added that there was no money on Manish Sisodia. He also added that the BJP was the main culprit of money laundering in the country.

He said "There was no money found in Manish Sisodia's house and he did not commit any money laundering. The BJP government is the main culprit of money laundering in the country."

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi Slams BJP

Earlier today, Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi on Saturday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying "no dictatorial government is above the justice system."

Mayor Shelly Oberoi first thanked and then hailed the apex court.

"First of all, I would like to thank the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court has made it clear that no dictatorial government is above the justice system," Mayer Oberoi said.

She further continued her attack on the BJP, saying, "This is a slap on the face of the BJP."

The mayor also wished for the release of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal."We are hopeful that in the coming time, the Chief Minister will also come out soon," Mayor Oberoi said.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai also said that the people of Delhi were praying for the release of their leaders.

