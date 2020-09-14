Shiv Sena to support Opposition's candidate for RS Deputy Chairman election: Sanjay Raut

The post of deputy chairman fell vacant after the term of Harivansh Singh ended in April. The election is scheduled to be held on September 14, the first-day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

The total strength of Rajya Sabha is 245 and if the election is held, the NDA candidate is expected to win without any hurdle. Parties like TRS, YSR, BJD, AIADMK are likely to support the NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament is scheduled to commence on Monday and is slated to conclude on October 1. There will be no question hour and private members' business during the monsoon session.