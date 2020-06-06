Shiv Sena lends support to Congress in UP to get party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu released from jail 

Lucknow: The Shiv Sena’s Uttar Pradesh wing on Saturday extended its support to the UP Congress which is fighting a lonely battle to get its chief Ajay Kumar Lallu released from jail.

The Shiv Sena issued a written statement condemning the arrest of UP congress leader Lallu and urged the Yogi Adityanath-led government to release him immediately.

“The Yogi government is full of egoism, arrogance and highhandedness. It has murdered the democracy by putting up opposition leaders in jail in fake cases. It has failed on law and order and other fronts. Instead of fighting against pandemic it is taking on opposition leaders,” Vishwajeet Singh, Shiv Sena UP Secretary said.

The party delegation is set to meet the Governor on June 9 to press for the Congress chief’s release. If that doesn’t work, then it will hold meetings with the Congress to decide on a future strategy.

Mr Lallu has been lodged in Lucknow jail since 20 May in a case pertaining to controversy around buses for migrants.

Congress members are holding protests for Lallu’s release, but this has been in vain. His bail pleas have been rejected.

Samajwadi party, and BSP, the two bigger opposition parties in UP, haven’t said much about Lallu’s arrest.

Interestingly, the Shiv Sena has no base in UP so far although some office bearers often make statements to get into the limelight.

The party had contested elections a few times – the last time under the leadership of Sanjay Raut – but with no success thus far.