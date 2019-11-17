Shiv Sena allotted seats with the opposition; Sawant moved to third row from first

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said: "Shiv Sena has opted for new seating arrangement and they are trying to tie up with the Congress. Their Minister has also resigned, so we are allotting them new seats as per the procedure".

Earlier on Saturday, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MPs were allotted seats in the Opposition benches.

Consequently, Shiv Sena MPs will now be sitting with the Opposition in the winter session of Parliament, which is set to begin from November 18.

The new arrangement is a fallout of the regional outfit's decision to part ways with the BJP in Maharashtra.