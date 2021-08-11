Shipping containers barricade Red Fort

New Delhi

For the first ti­me, the front of the Red Fort (Lal Quila) has been made invisible by stacking the shipping containers on each other as part of the police preparations for the Independence Day to be addressed by PM Modi from its ramparts.

The barricades are so high the function on August 15 will not be visible from the roadside or from the buildings in the vicinity. Besides, the police personnel are to be stationed atop the buildings a day ahead in the morning of Saturday. Police are also deploying the drones with cameras to keep a watch.

The main gate of the fort is so blocked by the containers the entry to it by any unauthorised person will be impossible. A helipad is already there for use by the PM for arrival and exit, so as not to inconvenience the invitees driving down to the place.

A Delhi Police official said it is a routine drill to secure the Red Fort on every I-Day, but special precautions have been taken this time to ensure the event addressed by the PM runs smoothly because of the intelligence reports of some Pakistan-based terrorists have slipped in Delhi and they may be hiding anywhere in the capital or in the adjoining NCR. All entries to Delhi will also be closed in the evening of Saturday to make the national capital foolproof.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:35 AM IST