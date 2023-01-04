'Shield of the corrupt': BJP leader slams Gehlot govt after Rajasthan ACB told not to name people in corruption cases

BJP leader Rajendra Rathore on Wednesday accused the Ashok Gehlot government of shielding corrup people after the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau officials were told not to name the accused in corruption cases until they are proven guilty in court.
"Congress ka haath, bhrashtachar ke saath," Rathore tweeted in Hindi after the state government's order.
The order was passed as soon as Hemant Priyadarshi took charge of the Rajasthan ACB.
