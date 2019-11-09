Shia Board stakes claim to Sunni land

Lucknow: Soon after the verdict, Syed Waseem Rizvi, chairman of the Shia Waqf Board, Uttar Pradesh claimed that the five-acres of land that the supreme court has asked the government to give the Sunni Waqf Board, must be given to Shias as the demolished Babri mosque was built by Mir Baqi, a Shia leader.

Rizvi, who is supporting the Ram Temple on the disputed site since Yogi government came to power, went on to say that the board will file a review petition in the SC in this regard to stake its claim on the land, which will otherwise be allotted to the Sunni’s board.

However, by the night, Rizvi did a u-turn and said that Shia board will not file a review petition. Shia Waqf Board had earlier gone to the SC to dispute the claim of Sunni Waqf board on the 2.77-acres of land under prolonged litigation.

When asked about conflicting stand over the issue, Rizvi (50) told FPJ, “I wanted to file a review petition as the Babri mosque was built by Mir Taqi, not Babur established by the court also. Baqi was a Shia. But I have a change of heart now after speaking to other board members. Islam doesn’t allow to build a mosque on disputed land.”

Rizvi said, “Sunni Waqf Board’s claim on the land was wrong since beginning. But the apex court has sort out this issue after much efforts and time. I fully accept this verdict. I would not like to extend the dispute further with my petition.”

Rizvi says he supports Ram Temple since long and would continue to offer the support for its construction also. “Myself and other board members will go to Ayodhya to participate in the temple construction. We will also donate funds for the temple in personal capacity. Earlier I had donated Rs10,000 for the temple when I visited Ayodhya.”

Over 12 years since Rizvi became the Shia Central Waqf Board chairman, his enthusiasm for Ram temple was seen only after Yogi government took over and accused him of corruption, say observers.

Rizvi was the one who wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year proposing to shutdown of all madrassas in the country as they were “terror schools”. He had claimed once that lord Ram comes in his dream and had produced a film “Ram Janmbhumi” last year which flopped.