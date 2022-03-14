‘She’s alone not responsible for defeat in 5 states': Mallikarjun Kharge defends Sonia Gandhi after Congress' Assembly poll debacle

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday defended party president Sonia Gandhi after the Congress party witnessed humiliating defeat in the recently-concluded Assembly elections in five states.

He further said that the grand old party will continue its fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideology.

"We all told Sonia Gandhi that she alone is not responsible for the defeat in 5 states, every state leader and MP is responsible, not Gandhi family. We reimposed our faith in her, there's no question of offering resignation," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

"Strategies for strengthening the party were discussed... we'll fight BJP and its ideology; push our ideology & hope that in the next elections, we do much better than before," he added.

Days after its drubbing in five states, the Congress' top decision-making body on Sunday unanimously decided that party president Sonia Gandhi should continue till organisational polls after she expressed readiness to "make any and every sacrifice" in the party's interest.

The Congress Working Committee, during its nearly five-hour meeting, reposed full faith in her leadership, urging her to effect immediate corrective changes to strengthen the party and meet the political challenges ahead of the next round of elections.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 01:46 PM IST