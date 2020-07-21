‘Sher humara choot gaya, jail ka tala tut gaya’: Old video of Vikas Dubey being released from jail goes viral

Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Ujjain on July 9. He was on the run and had come to the city to offer prayers at the Mahakal temple. Dubey was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on July 10 after he "attempted to flee" from police custody.

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a team of policemen, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the crossfire.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Supreme Court said that it is a "failure of the institution" that a person like Vikas Dubey got bail despite several cases lodged against him. The apex court asked Uttar Pradesh government to consider having a former apex court judge and a retired police officer in the inquiry committee probing the encounter of the gangster.

"This is the failure of the institution and the person, who should have been behind the bars, got bail," a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said, adding, "We are appalled to the fact that a person like Vikas Dubey got bail despite so many cases." The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, told the Uttar Pradesh government that they have to "uphold rule of law".