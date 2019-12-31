Shah to address pro CAA rally in Gehlot bastion

Home minister Amit Shah will address a huge rally in favour of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Jodhpur on January 3. The state unit of BJP is busy making preparations to make the rally a success. This would the first in the series of janjagaran (public awareness) rallies being organised by BJP across the nation. The rally is being organised in Jodhpur, the home town and constituency of both chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

BJP state president Satish Poonia described the choice of the venue for Shah’s rally thus, “Rajasthan chief minister is most vocal in opposing the CAA. This is despite the fact that he was once supportive of it. So it is most appropriate that this rally is held on his home turf, his home. People from 16 assemblies and three Parliamentary constituencies will be there. The rally will be historical.”

Apart from the party workers, Pak Hindu Migrants living in Jodhpur division of Rajasthan are also expected to attend in large numbers. The migrants who hope to benefit from the CAA are concentrated in large numbers in Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Sirohi and Jalore districts.

After Shah’s rally a series of rallies, conferences and symposiums will be held in various cities and towns across the state to explain about and build public opinion in favour of CAA.

The rally holds significance for several reasons – firstly for its location – Jodhpur is the home town and constituency of both chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Shekhawat had defeated Gehlot’s son to reach Parliament. Further, it is the only place in Rajasthan where was stone pelting and lathi charge during anti-CAA protests.

The rally is also very important for state unit of BJP and its newly appointed chief Poonia as it would be the first major occasion to establish BJP as a strong opposition. BJP had been ousted from power a year back and it is yet to establish itself as an effective opposition.

Poonia and shekhawat are already camping in Jodhpur to ensure that the even is a success. Shekhawat also performed a bhoomi poojan at the rally venue to ensure its success.