Sheila Dikshit birth anniversary: The CM who transformed Delhi

Sheila Dikshit | PTI

Sheila Dikshit was a politician from India. She was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi, as well as the longest-serving female Chief Minister of any Indian state. In Delhi, Dikshit led the Congress party to three consecutive electoral triumphs.

Rajiv Gandhi chose Sheila Dikshit to be a member of his cabinet after he became Prime Minister in 1984. She represented Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj parliamentary constituency between 1984 and 1989.

She had a long political career and was in charge of various major assignments.

Made Delhi a modern city

She is credited with making Delhi a modern city, regularly upgrading civic infrastructure to cater to the city's ever-increasing population, mostly due to migration from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and other states.

She introduced new-tech low-floor buses to replace the old decrepit DTC buses in order to revolutionise the way Delhiites travelled. During her leadership, the Delhi Metro expanded rapidly. During her reign, Delhi received its first metro train between Kashmere Gate and Shahdara.

To reduce pollution in the city, her government converted all public transportation to run on CNG rather than diesel, a move met with strong opposition from the carriers and resulted in a series of hartals.

Previously, in the early 1970s, she was chairperson of the Young Women's Association and was instrumental in the establishment of two of Delhi's most successful working women's hostels. She also served as secretary to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

During her term, Delhi successfully hosted the Commonwealth Games 2010, despite the opposition levelling several claims of corruption in the purchase of items for the games based on a CAG report. Nothing, however, has ever been proven in court.

As a politician, she connected with people from all walks of life. Her office in the Delhi Secretariat was often bustling with visitors because she was soft-spoken and graceful. Despite her hectic schedule, she made time for practically everyone.

Lost to Kejriwal

In the December 2013 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, she was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency.

In 2014, she served briefly as Governor of Kerala. Dikshit was then proclaimed the Indian National Congress's chief ministerial candidate in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, however, she later withdrew her nomination.

On 10 January 2019, she was chosen president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, a position she held until her death in July of that year.