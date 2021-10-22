Sheikh Hasina has her task cutout as global outcry grows louder

With the horrific attacks fully internationalized, and already a blot on the global human rights map, not only should the Sheikh Hasina administration in Bangladesh quickly nab the ring leaders of the cascading bloodletting, but also eliminate the root causes of the searing violence that tore through the city of Cumilla-the epicenter of the carnage. That may include the institutional cleanup of several state organs, including the police and the intelligence services, which the radicals, unfortunately, seem to have infiltrated.

The sheer horror of the anti-Hindu pogrom during Durga Puja has prodded the United Nations to take serious notice of the tragedy. The UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo joined the growing chorus against communal violence on Monday, calling upon the government to ensure the security for the country's minority community.

In a tweet, she wrote: "Recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh fueled by hate speech on social media are against the values of the Constitution and need to stop. We call upon the government to ensure protection of minorities and an impartial probe. We call upon all to join hands to strengthen inclusive tolerant Bangladesh."

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 12:53 AM IST