Shehla Rashid complains about people misspelling Muslim names, Twitter wonders who's Chitranganda

As the nation-wide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 and National Register of Citizens (NRC) continues in most of the states, Shehla Rashid, a politician and former student leader of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) took to Twitter to talk about the themes arising from the protests. She wrote on Twitter, "Don't make the CAA movement about yourself, your party, your privileged idea of India or Hindu goodness."
Shehla had taken to Twitter to try and put together a ‘manual for allies’ amid the nation-wide CAA and NRC protests. During her thread, she complained that Muslim names are often misspelt by people because they have limited social interaction with Muslims. She mentioned a few complicated names such as Chitranganda, Mriganka and Kshitij and questioned how do these names do not get misspelt as often. She went on to point out the absence of Muslim faces from high-rise societies, workplaces and pop cultures.
However, Shehla ended up misspelling one of the names herself and Twitterati didn’t hold back from trolling her and blaming her painting everything with a communal tone.
While some Twitterati also inquired about why Shehla was suddenly talking about Muslim-identity politics, some simply kept trolling her for her mistake.
A Twitter user, Aishwarya Palagummi replied to Shehla’s tweet on misspelt Muslim names and said that misspelling names is common and not restricted to teh Muslim community.
She wrote, “Just now, you spelt 'Chitrangada' wrong! You are habituated to make everything communal. I am from Telangana & my surname is wrongly spelt by many people from other states esp Northies. It happens with everyone. Many Indians pronounce 'rendezvous' wrongly. It's common. Get over!”
During the same Twitter thread, Shehla had said, "A manual for allies: If you are opposed to Muslim identity politics, why do you want leadership of a movement that is being led and sustained by Muslims, for which Muslims are paying with their blood?"
Twitter has a habit of bringing down everyone who dares to raise their voice and talk about what’s under the rug.