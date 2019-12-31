Shehla Rashid complains about people misspelling Muslim names, Twitter wonders who's Chitranganda

As the nation-wide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 and National Register of Citizens (NRC) continues in most of the states, Shehla Rashid, a politician and former student leader of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) took to Twitter to talk about the themes arising from the protests. She wrote on Twitter, "Don't make the CAA movement about yourself, your party, your privileged idea of India or Hindu goodness."

Shehla had taken to Twitter to try and put together a ‘manual for allies’ amid the nation-wide CAA and NRC protests. During her thread, she complained that Muslim names are often misspelt by people because they have limited social interaction with Muslims. She mentioned a few complicated names such as Chitranganda, Mriganka and Kshitij and questioned how do these names do not get misspelt as often. She went on to point out the absence of Muslim faces from high-rise societies, workplaces and pop cultures.