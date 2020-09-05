Shefali Vaidya, Priti Gandhi and others criticise Sanjay Raut over comments on Kangana Ranaut

The clash between actor Kangana Ranaut and those who oppose her criticism of Mumbai (she had likened the city to Pakistan occupied Kashmir) has now taken an ugly turn. While many had condemned Ranaut's comments even as others called for her arrest, things have now taken an abusive turn.
In a video that has since been shared massively, Sanjay Raut can be seen speaking about Kangana in rather harsh manner, eventually resorting to calling her an abusive word.
"What is law? What Kangana has said...is that respectful? Why are you advocating for that woman? A person who has insulted Shivaji Maharaj and Maharashtra...your channel is batting for her?" he can be heard asking a News Nation journalist in the short video clip.
This in turn has sparked condemnation as many called out Raut's unnecessarily profane comments. Many said that while people might not agree with Kangana's comments on Mumbai, this was uncalled for.
"The kind of threats @ShivsenaComms leaders are giving @KanganaTeam are appalling, and the worst thing is, they are invoking the name of the great Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while behaving like third rate goondas! Shivaji Maharaj treated even women from the enemy camp with respect," wrote Shefali Vaidya.
BJP leader Priti Gandhi said that while she was "certainly not in agreement" with Kangana, Raut's behaviour was "downright disgusting".
"And then dragging Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in your slander is even worse!!" she added.
Many others including BJP leader and army veteran Major Surendra Poonia
also wondered at this turn of events. "I wish Balasaheb was alive today," he added in his tweet. This post was incidentally retweeted by Kangana.
The actor for her part had earlier tweeted about the epithets that had been bestowed on her by the "Movie Mafia" and now, a Maharashtra Minister.
