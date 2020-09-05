Shefali Vaidya, Priti Gandhi and others criticise Sanjay Raut over comments on Kangana Ranaut

The clash between actor Kangana Ranaut and those who oppose her criticism of Mumbai (she had likened the city to Pakistan occupied Kashmir) has now taken an ugly turn. While many had condemned Ranaut's comments even as others called for her arrest, things have now taken an abusive turn.

In a video that has since been shared massively, Sanjay Raut can be seen speaking about Kangana in rather harsh manner, eventually resorting to calling her an abusive word.

"What is law? What Kangana has said...is that respectful? Why are you advocating for that woman? A person who has insulted Shivaji Maharaj and Maharashtra...your channel is batting for her?" he can be heard asking a News Nation journalist in the short video clip.