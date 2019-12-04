'She is like my sister': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises for 'nirbala' remark on Sitharaman

New Delhi: Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed regret in the House on Wednesday over his "nirbala" remark on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and described her as his sister.

Just before Sitharaman was to reply on the debate on Demands for Grants, Chowdhury said if his remarks have hurt the finance minister, he expresses regret.

He said the minister is like a sister to him, he considers himself as her brother.

"During discussion in the House I had addressed our Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as Nirbala. Nirmala ji is like my sister and I am like her brother. If my words have hurt her then I am sorry," he said, according to an ANI report.

While participating in the discussion on the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill on Monday, Chowdhury took a swipe at Sitharaman and suggested that the finance minister has become weak and called her 'Nirbala Sitharaman'.

During her reply, Sitharaman did not directly refer to Chowdhury's comment but concluded her speech by saying she is still Nirmala and "sabla" (empowered).