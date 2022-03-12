'She has a male genital': Supreme Court to examine man’s plea over wife 'cheating' on him

On Friday, the Supreme Court agreed to examine a man’s plea that his wife should be criminally prosecuted over cheating him, as she held a male genital.

Earlier, a bench of justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh looked for a response from the wife after the man adduced a medical report disclosing that she held a penis and an imperforate hymen. However, representing the case plea, senior advocate NK Mody told the bench that a criminal offence under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code is subjected in the regard as the wife turned out to be a 'man'.

“She is a man. It is definitely cheating. Please, look at the medical records. This is not a case of some congenital disorder. This is a case where my client has been cheated by getting married to a male. She definitely knew about her genitals,” reports quoted Mody.

Over the discussion in the honorable court, it further studied that there is also a criminal case lodged by the wife against the man under Section 498A (cruelty) of the IPC, this was informed by Mody to the bench along that the case against his client is also pending. Then, the bench issued notices to the wife, her father and Madhya Pradesh Police, seeking their replies within six weeks.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:58 AM IST