Shazia Ilmi slams Rajdeep Sardesai for sharing old video of Narendra Modi on 9/11 attack

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi on Tuesday slammed journalist Rajdeep Sardesai for sharing an old video. Captioning the video ‘Sept 2001: blast from the past. Four days after 9/11. Worth a watch', Sardesai can be seen asking Narendra Modi to give assurance that he will not use the 9/11 attack in the United States during Uttar Pradesh election campaigning for spreading communal instability.

Soon after, Shazia Ilmi took to Twitter to slam Sardesai saying. Ilmi wrote: "With due respect, Modi Ji rightly slammed you. 4 days after the 9/11 tragedy why would you ask him about UP elections and ‘vilification of Muslims’. Would you ask the same question from Mulayam (Maliana), Veer Bahadur Singh (Meerut), Jagannath Mishra CM (Bhagalpur), Akhilesh (exodus, Mass rapes Western UP, Akhlaq) Shouldn’t Nellie massacre, Bhagalpur blindings, Meerut, Hashimpura be revisited or were they any LESS Muslims because they were killed in the watch of ‘Secular’ regimes. Have you ever done a follow up on any of these killings? if so pl share!"