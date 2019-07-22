Shatrughan Sinha favours Priyanka Gandhi as Congress chief

Patna: Actor-turned-politician and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on Monday backed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's name for leading the party. "It's my humble appeal that she would be apt as the party president to lead ahead. It will be a shot in the arm," Sinha tweeted.

Sinha said Priyanka's leadership will be a boost for the Congress party in particular and political parties in general. "She is a role model of a true dedicated leader. Other political parties should learn and follow her too," he added.

The former BJP leader, who joined the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, also compared the Congress General Secretary to her late grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi.