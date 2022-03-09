Shashi Tharoor 'surprised and touched' to get phone call from Amit Shah on birthday, says 'must be something special about turning 66!'

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said he was "surprised and touched" to get a phone call from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of his birthday.

Taking to Twitter, the Thiruvanthapuram MP wrote,"Surprised and touched to receive a telephone call from Home Minister @AmitShah wishing me on my birthday. There must be something special about turning 66! Most grateful for the kind words."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wrote a letter to Tharoor on on the occasion of his 66th birthday.

In his letter to Tharoor, PM Modi said, "Birthday is a special occasion to recollect the memories of the past. At the same time, it is also the day that inspires us to fulfil our duties towards our family, society and the nation with new enthusiasm." "May you continue to strive for the welfare of people with renewed dedication in years to come. May you be blessed with long life filled with good health," he added.

Posting the letter on Twitter, the Congress leader thanked PM Modi. "Touched to receive these thoughtful greetings from ⁦@narendramodi⁩ ji. He is always gracious in making these gestures of courtesy & kindness," he tweeted.

Tharoor also thanked all those who wished him on his birthday. "Thanks so much to the hundreds of friends & well-wishers who have reached out, for thinking of me today and for your good wishes. Your kindness and affection will sustain me through the year! Please forgive my inability to thank each of you personally, except in my heart," he said in another tweet.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 07:03 PM IST