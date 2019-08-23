Shashi Tharoor shares another gem, says ‘schadenfreude’ in support of Chidambaram; Twitteratti baffled

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor came out in support of his party colleague and former Union minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday night from his residence in connection with INX media case.

Taking to Twitter, Shashi Tharoor extended his support for the former Union minister saying, "It is a tribute to your strength of character that you are standing up to persecution &character assassination w/ courage & confidence. I believe justice will prevail in the end. Till then we will have to allow some malicious minds their schadenfreude."