Shashi Tharoor praises Saloni Gaur video where she imitates him; says she does not suffer from hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia

Shashi Tharoor has a wide vocabulary, and he isn't afraid to sometimes show his English speaking skills to his Twitter followers. The latest word that Tharoor shared on Twitter was ‘hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia’.
The tweet was shared after Tharoor came across a video by Saloni Gaur aka Nazma Aapi. In the clip, she can be seen imitating Tharoor, talking about Sushmita Sen's new web series, Aarya. She also speaks about the similarities between Shashi Tharoor and the character played by actor Chandrachur Singh in the film.
After the video went viral, Hansal Mehta came across it and retweeted it. He tagged Tharoor and wrote in the caption, "This is quite brilliant. Shashi Tharoor, have you seen this?"
That is when the MP came up with his ‘new-word-tweet’ used the word hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia. He responded to Hansal Mehta and wrote, "Flattered by the comedic imitation. However, I would like to believe that I am not such a garrulous sesquipedalian... Clearly the artiste on the screen does not suffer from hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia!"
After the tweet, the netizens went running for their dictionaries in search of the meaning of the word used by Tharoor. One might read and mistake the word for some tongue twister. However, as per the Collins dictionary, the word means ‘the phobia of long words’. The other word used by the MP was ‘sesquipedalian’, which is defined as ‘a person who uses long, unusual, sometimes obscure words in speech or writing’.
Retweeting his tweet Disney Hotstar VIP said that if it ever does a show with Tharoor, they will have subtitles in Hindi.
Check out the tweet here:
After this tweet by the MP, many netizens said that the word is not in their google dictionary while others did the task of finding its meaning and wrote it in reply.
Here are some of the reactions to Tharoor's tweet.
Tharoor is one of the Indian politicians known for his literary knowledge and play of words, it is Shashi Tharoor. His use of words that are often unheard by the Indian masses and even most other experts.