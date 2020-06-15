Shashi Tharoor praises Saloni Gaur video where she imitates him; says she does not suffer from hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia

Shashi Tharoor has a wide vocabulary, and he isn't afraid to sometimes show his English speaking skills to his Twitter followers. The latest word that Tharoor shared on Twitter was ‘hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia’.

The tweet was shared after Tharoor came across a video by Saloni Gaur aka Nazma Aapi. In the clip, she can be seen imitating Tharoor, talking about Sushmita Sen's new web series, Aarya. She also speaks about the similarities between Shashi Tharoor and the character played by actor Chandrachur Singh in the film.

After the video went viral, Hansal Mehta came across it and retweeted it. He tagged Tharoor and wrote in the caption, "This is quite brilliant. Shashi Tharoor, have you seen this?"