Shashi Tharoor laments Hyderabad encounter, says justice should come through 'judicial process'

Following the extrajudicial deaths of the four people accused in the Hyderabad rape-murder case, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had said that unless the circumstances necessitated it, "extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws".

Tharoor opined that while everyone remains on the topic of punitive action, condemnation and "asking for blood" wasn't the job of the Parliament.

Even as many other political leaders rushed to praise the Hyderabad police, the Congress leader had remained reticent.

While he said that he "agreed in principle", Tharoor emphasised the need for more information before rushing to condemn.

"Agree in principle. We need to know more, for instance if the criminals were armed, the police may have been justified in opening fire preemptively. Until details emerge we should not rush to condemn. But extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws," he had earlier tweeted.