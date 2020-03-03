Shashi Tharoor has his own hot take on PM Modi's social media googly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contemplating a social media break.
According to the man himself, Modi is "thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube".
The decision, if taken, will go into effect 'this Sunday' he had added.
Soon, "No Sir" was trending on Twitter, as was "Dear PM" as hundreds expressed their hope that the Indian leader would not quit social media. Other trending hashtags suggested that there was no Twitter without Prime Minister Modi.
Congress leaders, including Randeep Singh Surjewala and Rahul Gandhi also responded to the tweet, with the latter advising the Prime Minister to "give up hatred" rather than his social media accounts.
Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday claimed that this was a "ploy" intended to "divert the attention of the nation from burning issues."
Fellow party member and MP Shashi Tharoor however had a rather ominous taken on the issue, suggesting that this might be the prelude to "banning these services throughout the country".
"As @narendramodi knows well, social media can also be a force for good & for positive & useful messaging. It doesn't have to be about spreading hate," he wrote.
Several others have echoed this sentiment, with activist and BJP politician Sudheendra Kulkarni stating that a "big assault on Indian people’s FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION and COMMUNICATION - and hence on DEMOCRACY- could be coming".
Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill appeared to agree with Tharoor, writing that he hoped this was not a "pre-warning to shut internet of entire India - Internet Demonitization or Internet abrogation”.
Many on Twitter seemed to agree with Tharoor, with one Twitter user commenting that that
Another noted that a ban was not necessary, as Modi moving away from social media too would send a "strong message".
Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions:
Tharoor is not the only person with a theory.
From being unable to take the criticism of Pakistani PM Imran Khan to protesting hate content on social media -- take a look at some of the other suggestions that have been thrown around: