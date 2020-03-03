Shashi Tharoor has his own hot take on PM Modi's social media googly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contemplating a social media break.

According to the man himself, Modi is "thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube".

The decision, if taken, will go into effect 'this Sunday' he had added.

Soon, "No Sir" was trending on Twitter, as was "Dear PM" as hundreds expressed their hope that the Indian leader would not quit social media. Other trending hashtags suggested that there was no Twitter without Prime Minister Modi.

Congress leaders, including Randeep Singh Surjewala and Rahul Gandhi also responded to the tweet, with the latter advising the Prime Minister to "give up hatred" rather than his social media accounts.