Shashi Tharoor does a Tharoor, brings back arcane word to describe Maha imbroglio

How does one describe the month-long chaos that has been the Maharashtra government formation in a single word? Or for that matter, even the last 24 hours of it?

Well, while we might find ourselves at a loss, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has succinctly summed up the proceedings in a solitary word: 'snollygoster'.

And if you're at a loss as to what that means, fret not. You're not alone.

A snollygoster is a shrewd, unprincipled person, particularly a politician. Or, as Tharoor writes, "a shrewd, unprincipled politician".