Shashi Tharoor does a Tharoor, brings back arcane word to describe Maha imbroglio

How does one describe the month-long chaos that has been the Maharashtra government formation in a single word? Or for that matter, even the last 24 hours of it?
Well, while we might find ourselves at a loss, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has succinctly summed up the proceedings in a solitary word: 'snollygoster'.
And if you're at a loss as to what that means, fret not. You're not alone.
A snollygoster is a shrewd, unprincipled person, particularly a politician. Or, as Tharoor writes, "a shrewd, unprincipled politician".
He had earlier used the term to call hit out at Bihar's Nitish Kumar when the latter broke away from the Mahagathbandhan with Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress and made his way back to the BJP.
Today he responded to his 2017 "word of the day" tweet and updated the last day of usage to today.
"Correction: Most recent use: 23 November 2019, Mumbai," he wrote.
And though he may very well have been right about the "most recent usage" details at the time of writing the tweet, we're certain "snollygoster" is going to become a much used word before the Maharashtra situation ends.
